Smarsh Joins Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner Program to Help Financial Services Organizations Leverage Microsoft Azure and Deploy Microsoft Teams

Smarsh®, helping customers get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their electronic communications, today announced it was selected by Microsoft as a member of its One Commercial Partner (OCP) program. With co-sell ready status for the Enterprise Archive, Smarsh will work with Microsoft to grow the Microsoft Azure footprint and accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams within the financial services industry.

Financial services organizations are subject to rigorous retention, supervision and governance obligations for their electronic communications. They turn to Smarsh, recently positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for the fifth consecutive year, for mission-critical capture and archiving solutions to support compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

Smarsh now supports deployment of its cloud-native Enterprise Archive on Azure, providing customers with unprecedented performance and scale for their unified communications data platform. The Enterprise Archive provides supervision and e-discovery workflows across more than 80 communication channels, captured and retained in their native format with full conversational context.

Among these communication channels, Smarsh offers unique capture capabilities for Teams. Smarsh captures Teams content, including one-to-one chats, multi-party chats and persistent channels. This includes edits, deletes, replies, emojis, GIFs, files, stickers and links. Once ingested into the Enterprise Archive, content is automatically indexed and accessible at any time in a search-ready state.

“Smarsh is proud to be a member of Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner program, and to go to market with Microsoft in support of a common vision,” said Brian Cramer, Smarsh CEO. “Together we will enable the global financial industry to take advantage of the benefits of modern communications by solving the most stringent communications compliance challenges.”

Microsoft launched its co-sell ready initiative under its Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program in 2016 to provide comprehensive sales and marketing support for select partners.

For more information on Smarsh support for Microsoft Teams, please visit https://www.smarsh.com/channel/microsoft-teams/. For more information on Enterprise Archive deployments, please visit https://www.smarsh.com/products/connected-archive/enterprise-archive/.

About Smarsh

Smarsh helps financial services organizations get ahead – and stay ahead – of the risk within their electronic communications. Smarsh has established the industry standard for the efficient review and production of content from the diverse range of channels that organizations now use to communicate. With innovative capture, archiving and monitoring solutions that extend across the industry’s widest breadth of channels, customers can leverage the productivity benefits of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites and voice, while efficiently strengthening their compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

A global client base, including the top 10 banks in the United States and the largest banks in Europe, Canada and Asia, manages billions of conversations each month with the Smarsh Connected Suite. The company is headquartered in Portland, Ore. with nine offices worldwide, including locations in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.