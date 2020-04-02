Liberty National Bank Partners with Teslar Software to Streamline Commercial Lending

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software, a provider of automated workflow and portfolio management tools designed to help community financial institutions thrive, announced today that Liberty National Bank has selected its platform to improve productivity and increase transparency across exceptions tracking and reporting, helping to streamline the overall commercial lending process.

Lawton, Okla.-based Liberty National Bank has been in business for nearly 120 years and has almost doubled its asset size over the past decade. The bank currently has seven branches in five counties across Oklahoma and recently opened a loan production office in Oklahoma City to provide new opportunities for current and potential customers. By leveraging Teslar, the bank expects to increase operational efficiencies, allowing them to maintain their exceptional customer service with existing resources as they scale.

“With today’s crowded competitive landscape, we have to find ways to stand out among the wide range of choices available to customers,” said Michael Bucher, Chief Credit Officer of Liberty National Bank. “We’re confident that through our partnership with Teslar, we’ll be able to boost efficiencies, improve accuracy of information and provide better customer service, ultimately helping us rise above the competition. Our bank appreciates that Teslar’s platform is built by former bankers who understand our unique challenges and goals.”

Liberty National Bank plans to leverage Teslar to improve its exceptions tracking, reporting and overall portfolio management. With Teslar, the bank’s loan officers will be empowered with relevant, easily accessible customer information, allowing them to strengthen borrower relationships and more effectively pursue relevant cross-sell opportunities.

“Liberty National Bank understands that to successfully compete and effectively scale, they must boost operational productivity and prioritize forming meaningful relationships with customers,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and Founder of Teslar. “By leveraging our advanced portfolio management tools, Liberty National Bank will benefit from stronger data and increased visibility in the commercial lending process, helping them to carry out their growth plans with confidence.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar provides community financial institutions with automated workflow and portfolio management tools to streamline and improve processes with easy access to relevant information needed to operate. The Teslar platform integrates siloed systems, centralizes data and boosts efficiencies enterprise wide to optimize profits and make customer interactions more meaningful. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.