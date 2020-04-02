20 Largest Counties in Texas Now Served by Case Management Solution From Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with Jefferson County, Texas, for Tyler’s Odyssey Case Manager™, Odyssey Attorney Manager™, Tyler Corrections™, and SoftCode™ civil process solutions. With this agreement, Tyler’s Odyssey solution will now serve all of the 20 largest counties in Texas by population and 86 Texas counties in total.

Jefferson County recognized that a new case management system could provide advanced data sharing capabilities and increased operational efficiencies. A team from the county evaluated several vendors, ultimately selecting Tyler because of the company’s expertise in the public sector and specifically its expertise – and track record – in Texas to help streamline judicial processes for courts.

“We selected Tyler to provide crucial case management software because we know that it has been successful for many of our neighboring counties,” said Jeff Ross, director of management information systems, Jefferson County. “By leveraging Tyler’s SaaS solution, we will improve security and redundancy, and decrease the burden on our IT staff to maintain systems, which is a win-win for our staff and our taxpayers. We’re especially excited about the increased ability to share data across county agencies, streamlined reporting, and overall efficiency we will gain by using Odyssey.”

Once implemented, Tyler’s Odyssey solution will manage all aspects of court case management for the county, and Tyler’s SoftCode solution will enable staff to execute civil process efficiently. In addition, Odyssey will help increase the sharing of critical case information across offices. It will also ensure that Jefferson County will have access to the latest technologies and be able to meet all state reporting requirements.

Because the county selected Odyssey as a SaaS solution, it will also benefit from

A Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS)-compliant environment

A predictable budget since costs are fixed for the term of the agreement

Flexibility for the county’s IT employees to focus on end users’ most critical needs

Less burden associated with infrastructure and storage maintenance and cost

“We’re pleased to have Jefferson County join a large group of Texas counties that use Odyssey every day to efficiently manage its courts,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Not only will Jefferson County have comprehensive and secure case management, but it will also benefit from a SaaS solution ensuring the latest technology and security compliance.”

Jefferson County is located in southeast Texas on the Gulf of Mexico and has a population of more than 250,000. It includes the cities of Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Port Neches.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2019 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.