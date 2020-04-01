Harris Williams Advises Kissner Group Holdings on its Sale to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings for $2 Billion

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised Kissner Group Holdings LP (Kissner), which is owned by Metalmark Capital Holdings LLC (Metalmark Capital), Silvertree‐KMC II LP (a venture between Silverhawk Capital Partners and Demetree Salt, LLC) and the Kissner management team, on its sale to Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC (SCIH) for a purchase price of $2 billion. Kissner is a leading pure-play producer and supplier of salt in North America. The transaction was led by Tim Webb, Brad Morrison, Ty Denoncourt and Chris Toussaint of the Harris Williams Industrials Group and Joe Conner of the firm’s Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, Kissner is a leading, vertically integrated bulk salt, specialty salt and evaporated salt producer focused on governmental and commercial customers across the United States and Canada. Kissner owns and operates two rock salt mines located in Detroit, Michigan and Lyons, Kansas; an evaporated salt business (US Salt), which has a refinery in Watkins Glen, New York; three salt production facilities co-located on potash mines in Western Canada; multiple packaging facilities; and a network of distribution and storage terminals located throughout the United States.

Metalmark Capital is a leading private equity firm that seeks to build long-term value through active and collaborative partnerships with business owners, founders and executives. The firm focuses its investment activity in growth industrials, natural resources, agribusiness and healthcare. Metalmark Capital manages funds with $3.7 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

Silvertree-KMC II LP is a special purpose vehicle, led by Silverhawk Capital Partners and Demetree Salt, LLC.

Silverhawk Capital Partners is an independent investment group established in 2005 to invest in management buyouts and other private equity transactions in the growth industrial, energy/natural resources and business service sectors. The partners of Silverhawk Capital Partners have invested as a team and operated businesses since 1989, and have successfully deployed more than $1.3 billion of capital.

Demetree Salt, LLC is a family investment office.

SCIH is a global industrial holding company designed to “buy, build and hold” for the long term, with a strategy focused on acquiring and operating market leading companies. SCIH was founded by co-CEOs Adam Cohn and James Fordyce. SCIH companies operate in essential industries that provide mission-critical products and services to customers around the world. SCIH seeks to build out industrial verticals in stable and mature industries that possess favorable economic dynamics with high barriers to entry; a fragmented industry poised to create or strengthen a market leader through consolidation; and an opportunity to build a substantial company that will make a difference.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; aggregates, metals, and mining; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams T&L Group serves companies in a broad range of attractive niches, including third-party logistics (3PL), truck, rail, marine and air transportation, automotive and heavy duty vehicle, and transportation equipment. For more information on the firm’s T&L Group and other recent transactions, visit the T&L Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

