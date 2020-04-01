How You Can Help Support Verified Response Efforts to the Coronavirus Pandemic Through Mobile Giving

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Giving Foundation:
|What:
|
Mobile giving is the fastest, easiest, and most trusted way for the public to make a donation in support of response efforts to the coronavirus pandemic. The donation will appear on your wireless phone bill – no cash or credit card required. MGF collects funds on its own behalf and distributes donations to vetted charities and authorized entities, issues the donor a donation tax receipt upon request, and issues public notification of aggregated donation amounts. Wireless operators do not charge for this service to the community.
|
|
How:
|
Just by texting a keyword to a designated short code via your wireless phone and confirming with either YES or your ZIP code when requested, a donation of $5, $10, $20, $25, $30, $40 or $50 can be made to your preferred charity. You can donate multiple times if you wish to contribute larger amounts. MGF works with U.S. wireless operators to enable these qualified campaigns on a cost-free basis. Your entire donation goes to the MGF which honors your request by issuing a grant to the pre-qualified designated entity. The donation appears as a charge on your wireless bill. Standard message rates may apply, and MGF will collect a 35-cent successful transaction charge from the beneficiary entity on a post donation basis to help offset its costs – less than the cost of a postage stamp.
|
Who:
|
We are currently supporting the following 11 authorized mobile giving campaigns in response to the coronavirus pandemic:
Charity: American Nurses Association
Charity: American Red Cross
Charity: Boys and Girls Club of America
Charity: Entertainment Industry Foundation
Charity: Feeding America
Charity: Youth Improved aka GenYouth
Charity: Oxfam America
Charity: Save the Children
Charity: Team Rubicon
Charity: United Nations Foundation- in partnership with the World Health Organization
COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO) enables individuals, corporations, foundations, and other organizations around the world to directly support WHO’s global work to help countries prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. The Fund was created at the request of WHO by the United Nations Foundation in partnership with the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. Donations support WHO’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.
Please follow @MobileGivingOrg or monitor the MGF website for additional updates: http://www.mobilegiving.org.
The Mobile Giving Foundation, is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating donations from the public, helping other non-profits engage supporters through the mobile channel, and enabling mobile solutions for social good. We work with all major wireless operators to enable customers of mobile networks to take trusted civic action.
|
|
When:
|
Please contribute now and track your local news channel for further developments. Stay home. Be safe.
|
|
IRS tax-exempt number: 20-8164151