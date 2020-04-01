How You Can Help Support Verified Response Efforts to the Coronavirus Pandemic Through Mobile Giving

Mobile giving is the fastest, easiest, and most trusted way for the public to make a donation in support of response efforts to the coronavirus pandemic. The donation will appear on your wireless phone bill – no cash or credit card required. MGF collects funds on its own behalf and distributes donations to vetted charities and authorized entities, issues the donor a donation tax receipt upon request, and issues public notification of aggregated donation amounts. Wireless operators do not charge for this service to the community.

Just by texting a keyword to a designated short code via your wireless phone and confirming with either YES or your ZIP code when requested, a donation of $5, $10, $20, $25, $30, $40 or $50 can be made to your preferred charity. You can donate multiple times if you wish to contribute larger amounts. MGF works with U.S. wireless operators to enable these qualified campaigns on a cost-free basis. Your entire donation goes to the MGF which honors your request by issuing a grant to the pre-qualified designated entity. The donation appears as a charge on your wireless bill. Standard message rates may apply, and MGF will collect a 35-cent successful transaction charge from the beneficiary entity on a post donation basis to help offset its costs – less than the cost of a postage stamp.

Who: