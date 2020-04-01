UC Asset Reported 7 Cents/Unit Net Gain for 2019 And 8.58% YoY Net Equity Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UC Asset filed its Form 1-K annual report on March 31, 2020.

For the year of 2019, UC Asset reported a $0.07 per unit net gain and, after factored in the distribution of $.0.050/unit in the year of 2018, its net equity per unit has grown 39%, which equals to 8.58% year over year compound growth, since its inception.

“We are pleased that we achieved this growth in the past years. We are looking forward to better performance in the years to come,” says Greg Bankston, UC Asset’s managing partner.

Most recently, Litchfield Hills Research gave UC Asset a “buy” rating and a target price of $5.50 per share. As of the end of last trading day, UCASU’s shares were closed at $1.88 per share.

The annual report also discussed possible impacts of COVID-19 on UC Asset’s business.

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate for development and redevelopment, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this News Release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.