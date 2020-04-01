NRG Energy, Inc. Pledges $2 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

NRG's $2 million donation in support of the COVID-19 relief effort will provide safety supplies and funding to first responders, and economic support for communities and educators. (Photo: Business Wire)

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the battle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic continues, NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announces broad efforts to aid those on the front lines of the pandemic response and provide relief to people adversely impacted.

NRG commits to donate $2 million in charitable contributions including cash and urgently needed safety equipment supporting first responders, as well as funds that aid local communities and teachers. The company is also allocating additional funding to the NRG Employee Relief Fund, which has been used in the past to assist employees adversely impacted by natural disasters and other extraordinary events.

“From the start of this pandemic, our priority has been to protect the health and safety of our employees, while also fulfilling our commitment to safely provide reliable electricity to our customers,” said NRG President and Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Gutierrez. “Now, we are expanding our focus to support those on the front lines who are providing crucial services to our communities, businesses and families.”

NRG’s COVID-19 relief initiatives will aid community-based charitable organizations, to include:

Cash funding and in-kind contributions to first responders for safety supplies, including personal protective equipment, protective apparel and air-purifying respirators

for safety supplies, including personal protective equipment, protective apparel and air-purifying respirators Donations to community and small business relief funds in locations where we operate

relief funds in locations where we operate Financial contributions to Teachers through DonorsChoose.org

All frontline efforts are aimed at providing support to organizations at local levels, where they can have the greatest community impact. In the weeks ahead, NRG’s charitable giving arm, PositiveNRG, will work directly with non-profits and funds to identify causes in the greatest areas of need.

NRG’s pledge to DonorsChoose.org will support public school teachers, spotlighting the necessity of education and the critical role teachers play in communities. The company's partnership with DonorsChoose enables NRG employees to give to specific projects in their local communities or contribute to the Keep Kids Learning program, which helps teachers in low-income communities send key resources to students impacted by coronavirus-related school closures.

“Our hearts and support are with everyone working to address the impacts of COVID-19,” Mr. Gutierrez said. “NRG is committed to serving the communities where we live and work, and as a community, we will get through this.”

About NRG Energy

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations, putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy, @nrginsight.

About positiveNRG

PositiveNRG is NRG Energy’s charitable giving arm, focused on creating a positive impact for employees, customers and communities. The program is reflective of our company’s values by empowering healthy choices, enabling community resilience and supporting environmental health. PositiveNRG establishes long-term relationships with non-profits and organizations that help our communities to flourish, co-creating a better future for everyone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “believe” and similar terms. Although NRG believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG’s future results included in NRG’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.