The Bancorp Offers Financial Literacy Resources Consumers Can Bank On

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), is pleased to announce its recent strategic partnership with Everfi, an education technology company, to support the Bank’s commitment to financial literacy. Using Everfi’s digital learning platform, The Bancorp delivers a robust financial resource center that includes customizable education courses focused on practical financial skills.

The financial resource center provides comprehensive education for individuals interested in learning more about budgeting and managing money, investing, preparing for retirement, basic financial concepts such as credit cards and car loans, and so much more. When faced with difficult financial decisions, the tools provided by The Bancorp enable consumers to make sound choices that best fit their unique needs.

The Bancorp is committed to building financial literacy and well-being throughout its local communities and beyond. The organization has a long history of service including providing corporate grants, partnering with non-profits whose missions closely align, and leading educational workshops for elementary and middle school students.

“Promoting financial literacy is a cause that all of us at The Bancorp are devoted to,” said President and CEO Damian Kozlowski. “Through our strategic partnership with Everfi, we are able to provide free resources to consumers that foster financial literacy and inspire a sense of independence.”

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is dedicated to serving the unique needs of non-bank financial service companies, ranging from entrepreneurial start-ups to those on the Fortune 500. The company’s subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), has been repeatedly recognized in the payments industry as the Top Issuer of Prepaid Cards (US), a top merchant sponsor bank and a top ACH originator. Specialized lending distinctions include SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the nation. For more information please visit www.thebancorp.com.