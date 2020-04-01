Mercado Livre and Linx Entered Into an Omnichannel Solution Partnership That Increases Delivery Options to the Final Consumer

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercado Livre, leader in technology for e-commerce and financial services in Latin America, and Linx (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX), specialist in retail management software, just announced a partnership to connect the marketplace mercadolivre.com.br with Linx's client brands. The novelty, which applies to all of Brazil, transforms these stores into distribution centers for products purchased online in the marketplace, allowing to reduce delivery times and costs.

Linx customers who have the OMS (Order Management System) solution will be able to use Mercado Livre as another sales channel, enjoying all the possibilities that an omnichannel operation offers.

“This partnership is in line with our objective to expand the assortment of products offered in our marketplace and to strengthen the tools that we already offer to sellers. This will also guarantee an even better experience for the buyer, who will be able to receive the product in a faster, cheaper and more convenient way,” highlights Bruno Guarnieri, director of Marketplace at Mercado Livre in Brazil.

For Jean Klaumann, vice president of Linx Digital, “the more integrated an operation, the greater the chances of success for a particular retailer. This is yet another move by Linx to modernize Brazilian retail and place retailers on the same level of logistical efficiency as in developed countries, as they can use omnichannel to boost their online channels and increase the flow of customers in physical stores, which can help them to sell even more,” concludes Klaumann.

About Mercado Livre

Founded in 1999, Mercado Livre is the leading technology company for e-commerce and financial services in Latin America and offers solutions for people and companies to buy, sell, pay, advertise and send products and services through the internet. To offer the best experience to buyers and sellers, the company has the following business areas: Marketplace mercadolivre.com, Mercado Pago fintech, Mercado Envios, Mercado Livre Classificados, Mercado Livre Publicidade and Mercado Shops. Mercadolivre.com is the largest and most complete marketplace in Latin America, with 320 million users and more than 11 million sellers, including major brands. Every second, 12 sales are made on the platform. There are more than 274 million offers altogether in real time, distributed in 1,460 product categories and subcategories. Winner in 2019, for the third consecutive year, of the “Top of Mind DataFolha Award”, Shopping Site category, Mercado Livre in Brazil is the leader in traffic among retail sites with 54 million unique visitors/month, according to Similar Web (data from Jan/20), a reference tool for the technology and innovation market.

About Linx

Linx is a Brazilian company specialized in retail technology. Leader in the management software market, with 42.2% of retail market share, as IDC attests. All of Linx's shopping journey expertise is transformed into key insights to achieve what retailers expect most: build customer loyalty and achieve tangible, relevant results. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,500 employees distributed among its headquarters in São Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil and 5 countries in America. To learn more, visit www.linx.com.br/imprensa.