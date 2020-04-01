L3Harris Technologies Awarded Contract to Modernize and Sustain US Space Force Capabilities

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been awarded a $23 million contract to modernize and sustain critical space infrastructure used by the military to keep track of activities and objects in space. The current estimated contract value with the US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center is $1.2 billion over 10 years.

Under the Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) contract, L3Harris will provide sustainment services for current and future ground-based space domain awareness sensors and space battle management command and control capabilities. MOSSAIC is a follow-on program to the Systems Engineering and Sustainment Integrator program, which L3Harris won in 2002.

“Space as a warfighting domain has a complex and interdependent system supporting it from the ground, air and space,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “L3Harris supports our customers in each of these domains, giving us a unique understanding of the ecosystem and the mission, and enabling us to make quick modifications, provide necessary sustainment and introduce new capabilities.”

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 employees, with customers in 130 countries. L3Harris.com.

