Avaya Adds New Partners to Meet Growing Demand for Avaya Cloud Office™, With AVANT Communications Offering The New Collaboration Solution Through its Network of Trusted Advisors

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced that AVANT Communications, a master agent and leader in channel sales enablement of next generation technology solutions, is a new master agent for its Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral® offering. Launched for general availability this week, Avaya Cloud Office is an all-in-one collaboration solution providing seamless communications and collaboration capabilities across multiple channels. The new UCaaS offer is now available through AVANT’s growing ecosystem of channel sales professionals, known as Trusted Advisors, helping enterprises navigate today’s fast changing IT landscape to empower customers to make the right technology choices to solve today’s business problems.

It has never been more important for organizations to enable their teams to collaborate and get things done wherever they are with whatever mobile or desktop devices they use. Avaya Cloud Office provides the productivity-enhancing features they need in one app, including calling, messaging, video conferencing, file sharing, collaboration and more. Avaya Cloud Office enables teams to be more productive and connected, whether working remotely or in the office.

“The enterprise demand for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) has grown at an incredible pace and offering Avaya Cloud Office will enable us to address both the increased demand and service adoption,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO, AVANT Communications. “Utilizing Avant’s powerful toolsets such as Pathfinder, our integrated platform with multiple modules to facilitate IT decision-making, along with our extensive network of Trusted Advisors can greatly expand the availability and market adoption of this new solution from Avaya and help enterprises of all sizes accelerate their transformation to a robust and easy-to-use cloud collaboration platform.”

“We are excited to provide a differentiated solution to address demand from a born-in-the-cloud master agent like AVANT Communications, making them an ideal new partner to build on the increasing momentum in the channel for Avaya Cloud Office,” said Dennis Kozak, Avaya SVP, Business Transformation. “Their expertise and experience in driving digital transformation for IT decision-makers, and their extensive sales enablement, training and support capabilities are a tremendous resource for organizations looking to adopt an all-in-one cloud communications solution to meet their rapidly evolving needs.”

For additional information on Avaya Cloud Office, please visit the web page.

About AVANT

AVANT Communications is a channel sales enablement company and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technologies. AVANT adds unique value with its focus and expertise in channel sales assistance, sales training, sales guidance, and sales tools to fuel IT services business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at http://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom