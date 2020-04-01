Fuze Expands Slack Integration with Streamlined Calling

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced an enhancement to its integration with the Slack messaging platform. Building on the existing Fuze integration for Slack, users can now seamlessly escalate to a Fuze voice call directly from the new Slack interface, further simplifying enterprise communications and enhancing collaboration across the two platforms.

This enhancement deepens Fuze’s integration with Slack to provide users with a cohesive and comprehensive collaboration experience between calling, meeting, and chatting. Users can now easily toggle between the two platforms, using one-click simplicity to escalate from a Slack direct message, public or private channel, to a Fuze voice call or video meeting, including full screen sharing capabilities.

“Cross-functional collaboration between communications and collaboration tools like Fuze and Slack remain critical to promoting digital inclusivity,” said Jed Brown, senior vice president of product, Fuze. “By expanding our integration with Slack, Fuze is building on its commitment to empower all workers across diverse industries with the ability to collaborate on their platform of choice without compromise.”

Fuze continues to advance its offering to meet the enterprise market’s evolving needs for more open communications solutions. Fuze is a well-suited solution for large, globally-distributed organizations with 1,000+ employees, a market that continues its move to the cloud and away from complex legacy communications infrastructure.

The new update to Fuze’s integration for Slack is generally available to all Fuze customers immediately.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.