Revolutionary Advisor Assisted Robo, Cy, Gone Paperless

RED BANK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WBI Technologies along with WBI Investments, a leading provider of separately managed accounts, exchange-traded funds and TAMP solutions, today announces the release of Cy 3.0, a revolutionary, digital wealth-management TAMP platform with the goal of helping clients achieve greater investment success through quantitative research and advanced mathematics.

WBI partnered with Pershing Advisor Solutions and Quik! for this release of Cy’s digital account opening experience. Fully integrated, advisors using Cy can quickly and easily open their accounts custodied at Pershing Advisor Solutions in a completely digital account opening process which seamlessly opens accounts at Pershing. Quik! acts as the intermediary bringing their expertise in account opening form automation.

Short for “Cy-Borg,” Cy is an advanced integration of human advice and robotic technology. Cy quickly establishes the dollar loss a client is willing to take in pursuit of their goals and establishes their required rate of return. Cy’s calculations are based on the client’s investment assets, income, qualified plans, and government benefits, as well as their projected retirement income need. Inflation assumptions are integrated to help ensure investors do not outlive their income streams. Then, Cy’s investment technology sifts through thousands of managers and strategies to construct a portfolio that seeks to achieve the highest risk-adjusted return possible at the level of loss the client is willing to tolerate. Cy’s goal is to increase investment success by reducing risk to capital and growing capital balances to fund client lifestyles in retirement.

“This release of Cy is something I am really excited about. We have been waiting a long time to get at the forefront of seamless technology for advisors we do business with,” said Matt Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer, WBI Technologies. “If you haven’t taken a look yet, you should. We believe Cy’s turnkey financial planning concepts and hallmark innovations to portfolio construction and optimization are unparalleled in the marketplace today.”

With a lot of uncertainty in the markets today, we believe it is time to make your investing life a bit easier with Cy. Financial advisors can demo the power of Cy for free at investwithcy.com.

About WBI

WBI Investments is a privately-owned investment management firm located in Red Bank, New Jersey. For over three decades, WBI’s goal has been to help investors achieve their retirement goals by aiming to reduce risk to capital and produce attractive returns so they can stay comfortably invested.

Investors should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Past performance is not guarantee of future success. This is not an offer to buy or sell any security. There is always the possibility of loss, including the loss of the initial investment. Cy is a proprietary algorithmic investment tool developed by WBI Investments, Inc. (“WBI”) in conjunction with WBI Technologies LLC. It should not be assumed that the future results of any specific investment strategies analyzed by Cy will be profitable or suitable for all investors. Moreover, the analysis provided by the Cy optimization tool may vary with each use and over time. All investing involves risk, including loss of principal. While WBI seeks to manage and monitor risk, there is no way to remove risk. There is no guarantee objectives will be achieved.

