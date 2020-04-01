dxFeed Supplies Market Data to Options AI Trading Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dxFeed, a leading provider of market data for the global financial industry today announces its partnership with Options AI, the first brokerage specifically designed for spread trading in stocks and ETF’s.

The Options AI trading platform radically simplifies spread trading by removing options chains, greeks and confusing payout diagrams while introducing interactive market data visualization. With one click on its powerful chart based interface, active traders are able to skip the traditional legwork associated with option trading to generate and compare trades that fit their view.

Along with the low latency market data from NYSE, NASDAQ, and OPRA Exchanges, dxFeed powers the Options AI trading platform with the proprietary calculated Greeks and Implied Volatilities. dxFeed calculates its Greeks and IV based on the theoretical option prices estimated by the dxPrice model-free algorithm. It works well even for the cases with low liquidity and high market volatility.

“When launching a radically new trading platform, where option chains have been removed and the complexities of options spread trading made simple through a powerful visual interface, we required a data partner that could support our very specific needs,” said John Foley, CEO of Options AI. “We are excited to announce our partnership with dxFeed, a global leader in market data solutions, to power the Options AI platform and help us as we drive innovation in retail options trading.”

Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed added: “We are always looking for non-standard solutions to common problems as a way to express our ingenuity and to expand our portfolio of services with innovative products. Options AI is a great partner in sharing these ideals and we hope that this collaboration will prosper in the future.”

For more information on the Options AI platform visit www.optionsai.com.

About Options AI

Options AI Financial, LLC is a U.S. based brokerage firm headquartered in New York City, New York. Through its innovative trading platform, the company provides stock and options brokerage services to retail customers. It is the first brokerage to focus specifically on simplifying option spread trading.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a subsidiary of Devexperts, with the primary focus of delivering financial markets information and services to buy-side and sell-side institutions of the global financial industry, specifically to brokers, traders, data analysts, quants, and portfolio managers.