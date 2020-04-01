Kerry EAS Enhances Core Competitiveness with Nutanix

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, has announced that Kerry EAS Logistics, one of China’s largest logistics and delivery companies, has adopted Nutanix as part of its data center modernization program.

Spurred on by the growth of ecommerce, domestically and internationally, investment in global logistics is rapidly growing. Because of this the competitive landscape has only increased, pushing logistics companies like Kerry to implement new technologies that will increase their efficiency and streamline operations.

Speed and scalability are critical for Kerry’s logistics and business management. The company deployed Nutanix solutions to increase productivity as part of its data center modernization program. With the increased efficiencies and productivity, Kerry EAS is looking to create the ultimate customer experience.

“As the market continues to evolve, the Kerry EAS response has to be almost immediate,” said Yichen Xu, Technology Director at Kerry EAS. “The business environment and demands now require so much immediate and real-time attention, that devoting a large part of our time and resources to simply keeping things running is not a viable option – for IT or our business. Our biggest asset in such a fast-moving and fluid business environment is time and flexibility. Nutanix gives us both in abundance.”

Before Nutanix, Kerry had multiple siloed IT environments that became increasingly complex and difficult to maintain. Their old infrastructure required the IT team to spend more time on management, resources and technical ability to operate. With Nutanix, Kerry EAS consolidated their multiple frameworks onto a single platform allowing them to spend more time on pursuing front office activities.

They are now able to take control of their infrastructure and close the gap between customer demands and expectations and the company’s ability to meet and beat them. For example, before implementing Nutanix, data coupling between Kerry’s systems and the customer system took two to three months. Now the same task can be accomplished within a week.

With a reputation for speed, coverage, and delivery - real-time solutions are quickly becoming the key priority in Kerry’s business management.

“Kerry EAS has once again shown why it is one of the country’s leading delivery companies,” said Lily Ma, Managing Director, China. “Rather than trying to plug gaps in its aging infrastructure it acted boldly, to re-design it for the future. They truly understand the value well designed IT can add to the business and their customers.”

As Kerry EAS looks to the future – it is confident in the ability of its IT infrastructure to not only manage the challenges ahead but to deliver the ultimate customer experience across Asia and keep one step ahead of the competition.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

