ATSG Wins U.S. Postal Service Contract For New Sort Center

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) said today that its subsidiary, LGSTX Services, Inc., has been awarded a contract with the U.S. Postal Service to design, install and operate a Surface Transfer Center (STC) in Aurora, IL. The STC facility provides an automated capability for sorting and consolidating US postal products before further distribution.

The project is a team effort by LGSTX and its subsidiary TriFactor Solutions. Design and integration of the material handling and sortation equipment will be handled by TriFactor, while LGSTX will organize and manage the operation of the facility. The company has extensive experience operating STC facilities for the Postal Service, having managed multiple centers between 2004 and 2018.

LGSTX Services plans to hire approximately 125 full-time employees initially, with further hiring possible as product volumes increase. The company expects the facility to be operational in May 2020.

" We are honored to be awarded this new U.S. Postal Service location,” said Jim Pradetto, President of LGSTX Services. “ The level of expertise we developed while operating STC facilities in Dallas, Memphis and Indianapolis gives us the ability to start up quickly, with state-of-the-art material handling systems, and deliver consistently high quality service to the customer from day one.”

About LGSTX Services, Inc.

LGSTX Services specializes in providing material handling equipment and conveyor services, facility maintenance services, aviation ground support equipment services, and distribution services to customers in more than 400 locations worldwide. LGSTX Services offers value driven, high quality solutions to a broad range of corporate clients including commercial businesses, airports, and airlines across the United States. LGSTX Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.