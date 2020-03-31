SentryOne Partners with Theta to Deliver Services and Support to APAC Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentryOne today announced a new partnership with Theta, an experienced information technology consultancy and development business. As an Authorized Reseller & Service Partner, Theta will expand the SentryOne presence to potential new Asia-Pacific customers seeking database performance monitoring and DataOps solutions and deliver added support and maintenance services for SentryOne customers throughout the region.

"Partnerships are a key part of our plan to bring our powerful database performance monitoring and DataOps solutions to new markets,” said Mike Lambert, SentryOne President of Field Operations. “Theta will help us grow our customer base in APAC and make it easier for those customers to receive faster support from professionals trained on SentryOne solutions.”

In addition to serving as a reseller partner, Theta will provide the following services to SentryOne APAC customers:

Added Technicians – With more technicians available, SentryOne customers will experience shorter wait times and get to a resolution faster.

With more technicians available, SentryOne customers will experience shorter wait times and get to a resolution faster. Increased Support Hours – With a dedicated APAC customer service team, SentryOne customers within this region will not have to wait for support staff in other time zones to help solve problems. Support hours will be Monday-Friday 8am-6pm New Zealand standard time. Outside of these times, an on-call service for urgent tickets is available 24 hours.

With a dedicated APAC customer service team, SentryOne customers within this region will not have to wait for support staff in other time zones to help solve problems. Support hours will be Monday-Friday 8am-6pm New Zealand standard time. Outside of these times, an on-call service for urgent tickets is available 24 hours. Ticket Management – Theta support staff will have the ability to handle and fulfill any SentryOne service requests from start to finish, which includes incident detection and recording, classification and prioritization, investigation, escalation, diagnosis and resolution.

“We look forward to delivering SentryOne solutions to the APAC region. Our partnership will ensure that customers will receive fast, local service and are fully equipped for maximising their operational efficiencies,” said Rob Lee, Theta CEO.

To learn more about this partnership, please visit sentryone.com/company/partners/theta.

About SentryOne

SentryOne helps companies accelerate data delivery with Database Performance Monitoring and DataOps solutions for SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. We empower data professionals to improve performance across the data lifecycle with unmatched scalability, best-in-industry customer support, and the most powerful data performance management capabilities available. Our world-class team includes multiple Microsoft MVPs and we have locations in Charlotte, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Boston; and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Theta

Theta is a New Zealand owned technology consultancy that works with national and global organisations. With almost 300 professionals in four NZ locations, they have a wide range of expertise across a variety of industries and technologies. They help organisations to transform their businesses with these technologies; designing, delivering and supporting intelligent, innovative solutions that improve processes, solve problems and generate new insights. This is done via speciality practices – Theta Analytics, Theta Digital, Dynamics 365 (ERP and CRM), Continuous Computing, Project Delivery and Cyber Security.