FirstClose Announces Integration with Calyx’s Point LOS

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstClose, a leading provider of technology solutions for mortgage lenders nationwide, announced its integration with Calyx Point®. With the integration of the FirstClose ONE platform, Point users will now be able to order instant property reports on credit, flood, valuation, tax and title directly from the Point platform.

Point users will be able to leverage tools such as FirstClose’s SMART Select, a tool that uses intelligence logic to automatically select the best title vendor within each financial institution’s unique lending footprint. With this integration, users will also have access to FirstClose’s intelligence logic and simplified vendor management, all through one simple user interface.

This technology integration will give Calyx Point users the ability to significantly speed up turn times and reduce costs, ensuring they stay profitable and keep borrowers happy. These efficiency gains will also help users to stay competitive, regardless of the current market conditions.

“We are always looking for ways to make lenders’ jobs simpler and partnering with Calyx presented a great opportunity to share the benefits of FirstClose ONE,” said Tedd Smith, CEO and co-founder of FirstClose. “We always enjoy working with other innovative companies that recognize the need to constantly be improving efficiencies and we are honored they chose us to help them accomplish that.”

“When looking for a settlement services provider, FirstClose stood out to us because they provide much more than just settlement services,” said Thomas Hennen, director of strategic partnerships at Calyx. “Their intelligence logic and other technologies made this decision an easy one and we are excited to work with their team.”

About FirstClose

FirstClose is a highly respected provider of best-in-class property & borrower data intelligence and settlement services nationwide. We specialize in delivering a powerful Saas Solution and LOS plugin that is the industry’s first and only home equity and refi tool that offers everything from application to servicing (credit score, valuation, title, tax, flood, closing and recording) on one easy-to-navigate platform.

In addition, we deliver simplified vendor management by consolidating vendors and products on this one platform. FirstClose makes it easy to identify and repair the gaps where lender profits can be maximized.

For more information on FirstClose, Your ONE Solution for Property & Borrower Data Intelligence, call 877.677.3282 or visit www.FirstClose.com.