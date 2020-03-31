Connecticut Port Authority, State of Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management, New England Central Railroad Announce Agreement to Support Future Growth

NEW LONDON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Connecticut Port Authority (the Authority), the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) and New England Central Railroad, Inc. (NECR), a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Genesee & Wyoming Inc., today announced that they have reached an agreement on property utilization in the vicinity of the Authority’s port facility in New London (the Port) that maximizes future growth opportunities.

Following lengthy negotiation, an outcome was reached that provides maximum benefits to the State of Connecticut, the Authority and the railroad. NECR has leased a five-acre parcel under its control to the Authority that facilitates the immediate opportunity to handle wind turbine components through the Port, which at this time does not require rail service. In return, the Authority has agreed to facilitate rail access for future port business requiring rail transportation.

“The Port of New London is an important part of the State’s economy, and this transaction helps position the Port to be a future generator of expanded economic activity and jobs growth in the State,” said Kosta Diamantis, OPM Deputy Secretary. “We are pleased to reach this mutually beneficial agreement.”

NECR President Len Wagner said, “This agreement builds on the completed upgrades to the NECR main line through Connecticut. With the pending completion of upgrades to the line in Massachusetts as well, the railroad will be able to handle modern, fully loaded freight cars from the Port of New London to the Canadian border, and from there throughout North America. Improving the railroad’s ability to serve Connecticut has been a terrific, collaborative process among the railroad, the State, the Authority, CTDOT, and the Connecticut congressional delegation.”

A successful example of the effort by the Authority, State and NECR to maintain vibrant multi-modal options in and around the Port is the announcement earlier this year that Mohawk Northeast, a Connecticut-based marine construction firm, plans to construct a new pier along the rail line.

U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney, representing the 2nd District which includes the Port, said, "When eastern Connecticut made the successful case in 2014 to the U.S. Department of Transportation to modernize the NECR, access to the Port was an essential component of the plan. As the new configuration of the state pier emerged last August, I pressed the stakeholders to preserve rail inter-connectivity for the Port, both now and in the future. With this agreement now in place, I look forward to continuing to work with NECR, the Authority and other stakeholders in the district to ensure that freight rail continues to provide a viable, energy efficient option for cargo that passes through New London.”

Connecticut Port Authority Chairman David Kooris said, “This agreement further supports the maximum utilization of this critical port facility and creates additional economic benefits to the city and the region and the State. Additionally, the partnership with NECR is a great opportunity for those seeking North Atlantic port services to reach markets throughout the U.S. Northeast.”

About Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads organized in locally managed operating regions with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&W’s four North American regions serve 42 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 113 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.

G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

About Connecticut Port Authority

The Connecticut Port Authority is a quasi-public agency responsible for coordinating the development of the State’s ports, harbors and maritime economy. It is the mission of the Connecticut Port Authority to grow Connecticut’s economy and create jobs by strategically investing in the State’s three deepwater ports and small harbors to enable each to maximize its own economic potential.