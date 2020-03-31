MariaDB Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver SkySQL on GCP

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MariaDB® Corporation today announced a technology partnership with Google Cloud to make MariaDB SkySQL available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). SkySQL, which launched today, is the first database-as-a-service (DBaaS) to unlock the full power of MariaDB Platform for transactions, analytics or both, optimized with a cloud-native architecture and backed from the source, the engineers who built the database. The partnership enables deeper product integration and a go-to-market relationship to better serve joint MariaDB and Google customers.

SkySQL cloud database implements a state-of-the-art architecture including leveraging Kubernetes for container orchestration. Built on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), SkySQL uses a modern approach to deliver mission-critical capabilities for all. The partnership enables a close working relationship between MariaDB, Google Cloud and GKE engineers to optimize SkySQL to run on GCP.

“We’re proud to partner with MariaDB and to launch SkySQL on Google Cloud,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships, Google Cloud. “Organizations are increasingly looking to the cloud to store and manage their data. Bringing SkySQL to Google Cloud gives customers an additional cloud-native and open source-based database, and enables them to leverage the openness, functionality and performance of MariaDB’s relational database on Google Cloud’s global and trusted infrastructure.”

“We’re excited to join forces with Google Cloud and extend the ubiquity of MariaDB and our new SkySQL cloud database,” said Kevin Farley, Director of Strategic Alliances, MariaDB Corporation. “With Kubernetes as a key architecture component of SkySQL, Google Cloud’s leading software-defined infrastructure and superior networking, we choose to debut on Google Cloud. Partnering with Google Cloud as the undisputed experts on Kubernetes and a big supporter of open source gives us a unique opportunity to bring best-of-breed solutions with ‘from the source’ support for joint customers.”

SkySQL is available now on GCP and will be available on the Google Marketplace in April 2020.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most – rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens – MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it’s the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB™.