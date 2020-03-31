Wolters Kluwer’s Simplifi 797 and VeriForm Included on GSA

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, Health, a leading global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, today announced that its Simplifi 797® and VeriForm® solutions have been approved for inclusion on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) under its Federal Supply Schedule (Contract # 47QTCA20D0034). Inclusion on the GSA as an approved vendor for general purpose commercial IT equipment, software and services means public agencies can contract directly with Wolters Kluwer for its marketing-leading solutions for USP and Joint Commission medication storage compliance.

As the acquisition and procurement arm of the federal government, the GSA lets public agencies bypass lengthy procurement processes by pre-approving vendors of key products and services. Inclusion on the GSA means Simplifi 797 and VeriForm meet all applicable regulations and competition requirements, and can be found on GSA Advantage!, the government’s online purchasing portal.

“Securing GSA approved vendor status aligns with Wolters Kluwer’s commitment to helping pharmacies and healthcare facilities improve medication safety and streamline compliance activities,” said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Surveillance, Compliance & Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, Health. “GSA inclusion makes it easier for federal, state and local agencies to leverage Simplifi 797 and VeriForm to address significant concerns related to potentially deadly preventable adverse events caused by failure to adhere to standards for compounding sterile preparations or medication storage.”

Simplifi 797 is a comprehensive web-based quality management system that helps to meet the requirements of both USP Chapters <797> and <800> for compounding sterile preparations by facilitating the ongoing compliance of training, procedures and documentation essential to patient safety and risk mitigation. VeriForm is a checklist management system that helps ensure that staff are following standardized protocols essential to meet quality objectives for Joint Commission standards for storage of medication on nursing units and to improve patient safety.

