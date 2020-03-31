Walgreens and Postmates Expand On-Demand Delivery Service to 7,000 Stores Nationwide*

SAN FRANCISCO & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To address the rising need for home delivery, Walgreens and Postmates have expanded on-demand delivery to now service consumers nationwide*. With this expansion, consumers in cities across the country can get health and wellness items, including select over-the-counter medications, and other household essentials and convenience products they need delivered to them from more than 7,000 Walgreens stores.

“During these challenging times, our customers need alternate options to get the essential products they need,” said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth. “By expanding our delivery service collaboration with Postmates, more customers can get what they need, delivered on-demand, at their doorstep. Because of Postmates’ non-contact delivery options for certain items, Postmates drivers will leave deliveries on doorsteps, keeping these transactions completely contact-less, with no personal interaction required.”

To order any of the items available, customers should visit Postmates.com or download the Postmates mobile app. Customers can get access to unlimited free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

“Community health and safety is paramount at Postmates, so we’re working to support our merchant partners, like Walgreens, and get essential items into the hands of our customers,” said Craig Whitmer, VP, Merchant Business Development, Postmates.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, retail inventory remains fluid. Some currently high-demand items may not be available in the Postmates inventory.

* Postmates delivery service from Walgreens stores is not available in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in on-demand food delivery. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com.