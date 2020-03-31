Kodak Supplies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) to New York State to Aid in Production of “NYS Clean” Hand Sanitizer

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to provide assistance during the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, Kodak has entered into an agreement with New York State to supply isopropyl alcohol (IPA) to aid in the production of “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer for use in New York.

To support the state’s production of hand sanitizer--available to residents for free and distributed to impacted communities as well as state agencies like schools and the MTA--Kodak has begun delivering tanker loads of IPA from its Eastman Business Park facility in Rochester, NY.

“ Kodak is committed to helping fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Jim Continenza, Executive Chairman, Kodak. “ I could not be prouder of our dedicated team members who quickly mobilized to provide this essential ingredient for hand sanitizer. We will continue to work closely with New York and federal representatives to identify other ways to bring Kodak’s resources and technology to bear in the fight against this pandemic.”