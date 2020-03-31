SIMON Markets LLC Forms Partnership With Insurance Technologies; Expands Cloud-Based Investment Platform With Integrated Annuity Illustration Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIMON Markets LLC and SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) today announced a new partnership with Insurance Technologies, LLC, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the insurance and financial services industries. At a time when accessible technology is paramount for remote workforces, this encouraging development expands the capabilities of SIMON’s cloud-based annuities platform with the integration of Insurance Technologies FireLight®, enabling financial professionals to generate annuity illustrations from the same platform they use to access annuity contracts.

The decision to partner with Insurance Technologies was driven by SIMON’s focus on providing a seamless digital experience for financial professionals seeking to incorporate annuity products into their clients’ portfolios. “By partnering with Insurance Technologies, we’re turning manual and time intensive workflows into a simplified process, centralized in one location. Together, we’re empowering advisors—delivering new tools with greater efficiency, and the differentiation they seek to provide holistic services to their clients,” said Daniel Spector, SIMON’s Head of Client Integration.

Doug Massey, EVP of sales and relationship management at Insurance Technologies, added: “By implementing FireLight, SIMON now offers advisors a new capability that was not previously available to the market and new product solutions for their clients—providing a win-win for the industry.”

The new integration supports SIMON’s commitment to providing an experience that simplifies the often-complex demands of wealth management.

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial advisors, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools, empowering advisors with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management.

With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment and insurance solutions to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on LinkedIn. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About Insurance Technologies

Insurance Technologies provides innovative sales and regulatory automation solutions to the insurance and financial services industries. Offering a suite of integrated sales solutions, from pre-sale functions to illustrations through e-application and e-delivery to post-sale services, Insurance Technologies provides carriers and distributors the sales capabilities and tools to create automated and cohesive sales experiences for their advisors and clients across all lines of insurance, retirement and investment products. The unique architecture and flexibility of its solutions deliver front and back-office configurability and usability to support multiple business strategies, encourage cross-channel growth and evolve with regulatory changes.

For more information about Insurance Technologies, visit www.insurancetechnologies.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.