Expanding India Reach: Eros Now Available With Prepaid Recharge Packs Offered by BSNL

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (“OTT”) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced that it has further expanded its existing partnership with the state-owned telecommunications company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (“BSNL”), with a core focus of entertainment on demand consumption in tier 2 and tier 3 markets of India.

This launch of bundled subscription vouchers further strengthens Eros Now’s reach by bundling subscriptions and launching three new BSNL Special Tariff Voucher plans that will provide consumers access to a wide variety of online content. These subscription vouchers are both affordable and convenient as consumers can save on subscribing to video streaming platforms without compromising on the entertainment portfolio offered by Eros Now.

BSNL offers its massive customer base with varied choices to choose the best tariff pack, and this alliance with Eros Now enables the telecom company to provide access to online entertainment. Eros Now is bundled for 24 days on the prepaid recharge pack of Rs. 98, while the value of Rs. 298 has Eros Now for 54 days and another pack of Rs. 1,999 for 60 days that customers can choose from.

These prepaid recharge packs are a doorway for consumers to access Eros Now’s massive content catalogue including 12,000+ movie titles, original shows, music videos, short-format content – Eros Now Quickies and much more. BSNL, which has a strong foothold in the heartland of India, further entices its existing customer base and potential customers by offering the best of entertainment available on Eros Now.

A recently published Ovum-Amdocs report indicates that as many as 50% of mobile users are willing to pay for a premium media service via their carrier bill if offered at a discount or with an extended free trial. These opportunities benefit both cellular telecom players as well as OTT platforms who generate a meaningful amount of subscription revenue through bundled offers.

Commenting on the development, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “India’s rural market is increasingly exploring entertainment options on the go. BSNL is one of the strongest telecom players in India and offering Eros Now’s entertaining content library to the customers is a step further in fulfilling audiences’ growing appetite for OTT. These numerous special tariff packs attract different customers that have varied choices and expands our reach by connecting with the heartland of India.”

Shri. Sushil Kumar Mishra, Director (CM), BSNL adds, “Entertainment has been one of the key drivers to attain greater reach in the telecommunication industry in recent times, the trend will only grow in the years to come. We at BSNL always strive to provide customers with unparalleled services at an affordable price. The three-pack subscription vouchers offering Eros Now content allows the audience to explore the best of online video streaming service and its huge content library of entertainment.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), is state owned telecommunications services provider in India, serving 117 million wireless subscribers. BSNL provides quality mobile network across the country at very attractive tariffs.