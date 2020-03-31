Cubic Partners with University of Alabama in Huntsville for a Prototype Ventilator in Support of COVID-19 Efforts

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that it has entered a partnership agreement with the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Nursing to use the Learning and Technology Resource Center’s (LTRC) Human Patient Simulator iStan to test an emergency ventilator device the company is developing in anticipation of ventilator shortages arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Cubic’s Huntsville operations is the main development and manufacturing facility for its Cubic Mission Solutions business division’s GATR satellite communication and networking systems.

In collaboration with the staff at the College of Nursing’s LTRC, the GATR team used the iStan high-fidelity simulator (simulated patient) and reference ventilators to rapidly develop and test the emergency ventilator. The project, called VentiGATR, has now completed initial tests at the UAH College of Nursing and is in collaboration with Huntsville Veterinary Specialists and Emergency for live animal testing.

The GATR inflatable satellite antenna (ISA) is a lightweight, versatile satellite terminal extensively used across the Department of Defense to quickly establish communications for multi-domain operations for any mission, anywhere. The GATR team has repurposed off-the-shelf inflation components of the ISA to develop the compact VentiGATR prototype that is being used for testing.

“The development of VentiGATR is a wonderful example of how our employees live out Cubic’s purpose – our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. “As a technology-driven, market-leading global provider of innovative solutions, we hope to support in any way we can during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The GATR team looks forward to working closely with University of Alabama in Huntsville’s College of Nursing in this partnership and as we proceed with additional testing on this prototype ventilator,” said Roark McDonald, vice president and general manager of GATR. “The VentiGATR is a great representation of community, teamwork and innovation from our Huntsville facility and we’re proud to do our part during this challenging time.”

“The College of Nursing is pleased to work with the GATR team to support our community with possible solutions during this crisis,” stated Dr. Marsha Howell Adams, dean of nursing at University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Cubic would like to thank the local Huntsville community for its support as the company works to provide emergency capability during this pandemic crisis.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or @CubicCorp.