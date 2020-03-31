SG Blocks, Inc. and Transcend Onsite Care and Execute a Memorandum of Understanding

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), and Transcend Onsite Care, a cutting edge provider of on-site point of contact medical care, have executed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide joint products and services. SG Blocks is a premier provider of code compliant container based construction and can create turn key solutions for the delivery of Transcend’s array of medical technologies and professionals.

Products that are expected to be implemented include modular primary care medical units, Covid-19 diagnostic testing units, quarantine living units, as well as drive through testing units at employer onsite clinics and community hospitals.

“We can think of no better way to deploy our unique delivery of healthcare solutions and technology than through SG Blocks who shares our passion for disruptive efficiency,” said Mike Ochoa, CEO of Transcend.

Ochoa continued, “The world is witnessing a change in how health care can be delivered with options like tele-health, mobile medical units and other point of contact options of care. The de-centralized "meet the client where they are" approach will bring better access to preventive, regular and urgent care. Our short-term goal with our proposed partnership with SG Blocks is to deploy urgent medical care and quarantine living units to meet our customers and patient’s needs on the front lines during this Coronavirus crisis.”

The first project planned is two (2) Transcend Medical and Testing Units to be built by SG Blocks and operated by Transcend. The unit will be delivered to a major southern California employer for the initial purposes of providing onsite Covid-19 screening through diagnostic testing and medical care for staff who are required to work during the pandemic.

“The expected relationship with Transcend and its network of clients is most exciting for us. We can think of no better purpose for our repurposed containers than fast to market resilient testing and medical clinics as well as living quarters for medical personnel. We believe in Transcend’s disruptive approach to point of care treatment which promotes preventative medicine and reduces the strain on public health infrastructure,” says Paul M Galvin, Chairman & CEO of SG Blocks.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

