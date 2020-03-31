Avid Ratings Teams Up with Riverside Homebuilders to Provide Customer Loyalty Insights

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riverside Homebuilders, a highly respected builder operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth housing market since the 1940s, has selected Avid Ratings to measure homebuyer satisfaction. Avid will work with Riverside to enhance current CX practices by using the AvidCX real-time platform to unlock valuable customer insights. Avid will also deploy a customized market study to more than 40,000 homebuyers, which will provide Riverside additional insights on the DFW housing market.

“Riverside prides themselves on growing and building from the experiences they have with every homebuyer they serve. Before Avid, we collected homeowner insights using internal methods. We wanted quicker access to our data, better reporting, and deeper feedback from our homeowners,” said Todd Greenfield, Vice President of Marketing. "As we continue to grow, we know how important it will be to stay abreast of how our processes and teams are performing, and we knew we had to go with the experts in customer experience, Avid Ratings.”

“The AvidCX platform enables customers to collect actionable data at every point in the customer journey. In turn, we help builders elevate their level of customer service by capturing feedback when it matters most and displaying that data in a real-time, flexible, reporting interface,” said Aaron Everson, CEO, Avid Ratings.

With more than 28 years in the industry, Avid has helped thousands of homebuilding professionals measure, understand, and change their organizations to improve customer loyalty and increase company profitability.

Avid Ratings deploys surveys to homebuyers on their overall homebuying experience and provides ratings that can be compared to builders throughout North America. Avid’s revolutionary software platform, AvidCX, enables businesses to effectively gather customer feedback, improve operations, and increase revenue. Customers can manage the entire customer experience with unlimited surveys, customizable dashboards, segmentation, reporting features, and more.

About Riverside Homebuilders

Riverside Homebuilders builds single-family homes in 24 communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Driven by two key values—quality and comfort—the company has grown from a family business to one that embodies "family". Putting the customer first, before and after the sale, is reflected in our commitment to building a well-crafted home and staying ahead of advances in construction, energy efficiency, and technology.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine, a Brilliance Award recipient by TecHome Builder, and also featured as a Top Product by Constructech Magazine. For more information, please visit www.avidratings.com.