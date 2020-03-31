Angel Oak Capital Advisors, Bury Street Capital Enter Strategic Partnership to Expand International Outreach Efforts

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (“Angel Oak”), an investment management firm specializing in value-driven structured credit, announces a strategic distribution partnership with Bury Street Capital Limited, a London-based capital-raising and placement agency. The partnership aims to build on the highly successful institutional relationships Angel Oak and Bury Street have developed over the past five years.

Angel Oak first began working with Bury Street on the launch of the MontLake Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund, a sub-fund of the MontLake UCITS Platform. Bury Street led distribution and sales efforts in Europe for the fund, which has now amassed over $600 million in assets under management. In addition, Bury Street provides its services for other Angel Oak separately managed accounts and private strategies, for which Angel Oak now manages in excess of $1 billion in underlying investments.

“International distribution and capital-raising efforts are highly important to Angel Oak, and we’ve seen the success that can be achieved when working with a sophisticated distribution partner such as Bury Street,” stated David Silvera, COO and Head of Corporate Development at Angel Oak. “This partnership provides both firms with the ability to accelerate growth in global markets and tap into new opportunities.”

Through the new partnership, Bury Street plans to bolster its distribution efforts by growing its employee head count, and to expand efforts in Latin America and Asia by targeting an array of institutional investors and top-tier regional wealth managers. Angel Oak will work closely with Bury Street to strengthen the marketing of its investment solutions in these regions.

“Coronavirus notwithstanding, investors around the globe will remain hungry for yield given the current macroeconomic backdrop,” remarked Robert Drake, Managing Director of Bury Street. “We are seeing a broad, fundamental shift toward mortgage and structured credit investments that generate alpha and meet qualifications for income and liquidity. Through this partnership, we will now broaden our efforts into new territories and deliver attractive solutions to these investors.”

Angel Oak has always been focused on investment strategies that uncover value in areas such as mortgage and structured credit, which are often overlooked by international investors.

“Establishing a wider base of prospective investors in these markets is key for our growth, and we’re looking forward to expanding our relationship with Bury Street to achieve this growth,” stated Sreeni Prabhu, Group CIO and Co-CEO of Angel Oak.

About Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed income investment solutions for its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income investments, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured and corporate credit.

For more information, please visit www.angeloakcapital.com.

About Bury Street Capital Limited

Bury Street Capital is a London-based institutional placement agency representing U.S. fund managers outside of the United States. Since its inception in 2005, the firm has worked on numerous private and public market fundraisings, delivering its clients’ investment solutions to its extensive global network of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, family offices and wealth managers.

On the private markets side, Bury Street has worked on various types of investment structures including limited partnerships, funds of one, separate accounts and corporate vehicles with lock ups extending as long as 100 years. On the public markets side, the firm covers UCITS and alternative investment funds. Asset classes the firm has worked on include mortgages, private and public equity and debt, structured credit, hybrids and derivatives, regulatory capital, timberlands and renewable energy.