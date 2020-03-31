AYRO Along With Strategic Partner, Club Car, Expand Into Higher-Ed Market at Princeton and Penn State

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AYRO, Inc., (ayro.com) designer and manufacturer of purpose-built compact, light-duty emissions-free electric vehicles for urban, commercial, consumer and government markets, announces the company’s deployment of vehicles at Princeton University and Penn State University through its strategic partnership with Club Car, Inc. Both Higher-Ed campuses have taken ownership of all-electric Club Car 411 utility trucks built by AYRO, Inc. at its Texas factory.

Colleges and Universities are a great market for electric fleet vehicles like the Club Car 411 plug-in truck. Since 2006, over 600 Universities and Colleges in the U.S. have pledged to reduce their carbon footprint by signing the Climate Action Pledge.

According to the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (ASSHE), there are over 1,800 colleges and universities in the U.S. that have fleets of at least 400 vehicles. This represents a base of over 535,000 vehicles that are in need of converting over from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. With an average conversion price of $14,000, this represents a potential market of more than $7 billion.

“ From the beginning, AYRO has seen the synergy between our purpose-built electric vehicles like the Club Car 411 and campus-based applications,” said Rod Keller, CEO of AYRO, Inc. “ The Club Car 411 electric truck is a great option for colleges and universities looking to reduce carbon emissions, operating costs, and increasing access using compact, agile electric vehicles like the 411. Whether the need is for cargo and parcel services, maintenance, food service, logistics, or special events, the Club Car 411’s robust and versatile platform is ready-made for specialized tasks in campus-based environments.”

Penn State University is comprised of 20 undergraduate and four graduate universities throughout Pennsylvania, encompassing nearly 8,000 acres. Princeton University is located in Princeton, NJ on 600 acres.

About Club Car and Ingersoll Rand:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands – including Club Car®, work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. Club Car® has been one of the most respected names in the golf industry for more than half a century and its product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing consumer and commercial utility vehicles, multi-passenger shuttle vehicles, rough-terrain and off-road utility vehicles and street legal low-speed vehicles for commercial and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com or www.clubcar.com. Club Car is part of Ingersoll Rand, and is based in Augusta, GA.

About AYRO, Inc.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc., (ayro.com), designs and delivers compact, emissions-free electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. Capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, AYRO’s vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient and sustainable logistical transportation. AYRO was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for Campus Management, Last Mile Delivery, Urban Commuting, and Closed Campus Transport. Discover more about AYRO, Inc. at ayro.com, emailing info@ayro.com or by calling (512) 994-4917.

On December 19, 2019, AYRO entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Merger Agreement”) with DropCar, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“DropCar”) and ABC Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of DropCar (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which, among other matters, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into AYRO, with AYRO continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of DropCar and the surviving corporation of the merger (the “Merger”). In connection with the Merger, DropCar intends to sell substantially all of its current assets, change its name to AYRO and AYRO’s business is intended to become the sole business of the combined company following this transaction.

