FSA Federal Secures $1.3 Billion Federal Law Enforcement Support Services Contract

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC d/b/a/ FSA Federal has won a potential $1.3 billion contract award to continue providing support services to the federal law enforcement community under the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Asset Forfeiture Administrative Support Services contract. FSA will serve 14 agencies participating in the program, including U.S. Attorneys, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FSA, a joint venture of Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) and Amentum, opened its doors in 2004 for the express purpose of providing support to DOJ’s law enforcement components and has supported the current Asset Forfeiture Program Support (AFPS) contract since then. With this award, FSA launches version 3.0 of its company history, referring to the third consecutive time FSA has been selected as prime contractor.

“The FSA 3.0 approach will help DOJ effectively accomplish its mission to disrupt dangerous criminal organizations that threaten communities nationwide,” said George Mendiola, Jr., managing director of FSA. “The evolution of our company focuses on customer service, accountability, and employee satisfaction for continued success into the future.”

The Asset Forfeiture Program is an instrument of the DOJ mandate to deprive wrongdoers of the fruits and instrumentalities of criminal activity, deter crime, and restore property to crime victims. The contract encompasses 32 labor categories ranging in specialization from records examiner to financial analysis and legal support.

The company will deploy approximately 1,400 personnel in more than 400 locations across nearly all U.S. states and territories. The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a ceiling value of $1.3 billion if all options are exercised. The period of performance, which begins April 1, includes a base period of six months with six one-year options.

FSA serves the U.S. federal law enforcement and national security communities by providing high-quality administrative, legal and investigative support services. FSA is a joint venture owned by SAIC and Amentum. Recognized for focused industry experience and superior customer service, FSA employs more than 2,000 professionals at more than 400 government sites across the U.S. Learn more at fsafederal.com.

SAIC is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges across the defense, space, federal civilian, and intelligence markets. Our robust portfolio of offerings includes high-end solutions in systems engineering and integration; enterprise IT, including cloud services; cyber; software; advanced analytics and simulation; and training. With an intimate understanding of our customers’ challenges and deep expertise in existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to rapidly deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are a team of 24,000 strong driven by mission, united purpose, and inspired by opportunity. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual pro forma revenues of approximately $7.1 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

