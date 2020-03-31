Ventev and Rajant Partner to Offer Real-Time Data Monitoring Solutions for Hazardous Environments

HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventev, the manufacturing unit of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TESS), recently announced a partnership with Rajant Corporation, a pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, to offer customers fast and efficient real-time data monitoring with plug-and-play solutions for harsh or hazardous environments.

Monitoring equipment, people, and processes is paramount to ensure safety, regulatory compliance, and efficiency for oil refineries, fracking sites, and offshore drilling. These environments create a host of challenges to monitoring, including hazardous conditions, harsh weather, and remote locations.

Ventev partnered with Rajant to offer customers two all-in-one solutions, the ES1-IS-2450 and KM3-ES-2450, to solve these challenges. Each solution features a Rajant mesh network radio and power converter housed within a Ventev enclosure along with four external antennas.

The ES1-IS-2450 is a Global C1D1 explosion-proof solution that includes a Rajant ES1 BreadCrumb®. It is intended to provide connectivity for IIoT applications and light-duty vehicles in hazardous environments. The second solution, the KM3-ES-2450, integrates a KM3 Kinetic Mesh radio within a NEMA 4X enclosure aimed to provide connectivity to sensors, input/output devices, and CCTV while protecting against harsh environments (non-hazardous).

“Ventev is pleased to begin this partnership with Rajant, providing our customers with unique, value-added solutions that ease their pain points,” said Thad Lowe, Vice President, General Manager of Ventev. “These new products enable customers to maintain complete and optimal connectivity across any dynamic environment. This allows for continuous data monitoring in real-time, which will ultimately enhance and improve operations overall.”

“Voice-of-customer input drove our decision to bring these two solutions to market jointly. The majority of the target customers operate with strict safety regulations, yet have the same demands for continuous, uninterrupted data, voice, and video data applications,” says Rajant’s Director of Sales for Oil & Gas, Al Rivero, PE. “Our ES1-IS and KM3-ES solutions do just that while offering another radio to seamlessly integrate with all other Rajant BreadCrumb nodes within a Kinetic Mesh wireless network.”

The Ventev powered by Rajant ES1-IS-2450 and KM3-ES-2450 are distributed through Tessco and Rajant’s Authorized Distributors. Products can be bought direct only from Rajant’s Authorized Partners.

About Ventev Wireless Infrastructure

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, choose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.