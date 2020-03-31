Generational Equity Advises SecuriFense, Inc. in Sale to a Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, SecuriFense, Inc. to a private investor. The acquisition closed March 16, 2020 and details were not disclosed.

SecuriFense provides Homeland Security and National Defense professionals in support of government programs. SecuriFense (www.securifense.com) is located in Colorado Springs, CO.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team, led by M&A Advisor Randy Bernard and Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions Chad Comroe, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Ashok Tandon established the initial relationship with SecuriFense.

“The new ownership of SecuriFense is a perfect match for the Company,” said Randy Bernard. “I am delighted that we were able to be a part of making their transaction a success.”

