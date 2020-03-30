KBRA Releases Research - Coronavirus (COVID-19): Questions Regarding the Impact on Project Finance and Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) publishes a research report on the impact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) will potentially have on projects within the project finance and infrastructure (PF&I) sector, as KBRA’s Project Finance group has received numerous questions over the past two weeks.

Although it is difficult to determine how or when the pandemic will be resolved, there is no question that certain elements of the PF&I sector will experience distress over the coming months. KBRA believes that sectors exposed to market demand will experience the greatest volatility. We consider the most vulnerable sectors in the short term to include transport infrastructure relying on the movement of people, energy-related financing exposed to oil and gas price commodity fluctuation, and sports stadiums.

While the most obvious question is what impact the pandemic will have on individual credits, there have been other questions that are more general. We thought it would be helpful to share some of these questions with the market, as they provide insights into common industry concerns. As events surrounding the crisis unfold, our thoughts are with the individuals and families who have been exposed to the virus.

Click here to view the report.

