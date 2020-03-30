SpendEdge Identifies Ways to Mitigate Supply Risks in the Current Facilities Management Consultancy Market That Stares at a Stark Labor Shortage Owing to the COVID-19 Lockdown

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the wake of the global COVID-19 Lockdown, SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of a team of experts dedicated to addressing the emerging supply chain queries in the current facilities management consultancy market. Book your free demo of our procurement platform to know what our experts have to say.

The COVID-19 Lockdown is exerting a telling impact on the global facilities management consultancy market in the form of a serious labor shortage. Typically, most of the service providers in the facilities management consultancy market tend to employ immigrants at low-costs. The clampdown of the geographical borders and the lockdown imposed in countries to prevent the spread of the virus are compelling immigrants to relocate to their native lands and are restricting further migration of people across borders. This is depreciating the existing labor force that is the backbone of the facilities management consultancy market and is posing as a critical supply risk in this market.

Engaging in long-term contracts

Benefits of an integrated program are more apparent over a period of 5-7 years, and the goal in such relationships is to achieve cost savings and improve performance in the long run. Hence, buyers should opt for service providers who have a track record of long-term engagements as this will increase the probability of these service providers sustaining in a mutually beneficial relationship for a longer duration.

Engage with service providers who have a self-delivery model

The self-delivery model minimizes the outsourcing services and thereby, simplifies the engagement co-ordination. Self-delivery model service providers can also reduce the contract costs of buyers as these service providers charge low rates compared with service providers that rely on outsourcing as they can maintain their margin at low costs owing to the reduction in profit absorption by third-party contractors.

Opt for service providers who exhibit data management and analytical capabilities

Data management plays an important role in demand assessment, cost savings, and other sourcing aspects. Furthermore, analytical capabilities can also help them in maintenance planning, budget forecasting, and long-term category planning activities. Hence, it is prudent of buyers to opt for service providers who have data management and analytical capabilities that can be utilized by the buyers to gain the above-mentioned benefits.

