Market Growth Mapping Can Help Players in the Additive Manufacturing Market Maximize Their Current Revenue Flow | Read this Success Story to Know How

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market growth mapping for an additive manufacturing firm.

Engagement Overview:

The client, an additive manufacturing firm faced challenges in meeting the upfront capital expenditures for machines and facilities necessary to support additive manufacturing. Also, the client faced difficulties in meeting the speed of production, which subsequently limited the mass production potential of the company. The key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: To identify digital threats across each stage of the design and manufacturing process

To identify digital threats across each stage of the design and manufacturing process Objective 2: To ensure consistent quality and reliability of products produced through additive manufacturing techniques

Objective 3: To identify technological constraints in terms of materials, process implementation, post-processing, and quality assurance

High cost involved in implementing additive manufacturing machines, lack of skilled labor, and unavailability of suitable raw materials are expected to hinder the additive manufacturing market growth. With our market intelligence solution, stay up to date with market transformations and prepare to tackle the challenges coming your way. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach:

To help the additive manufacturing firm achieve their key objectives, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of market growth mapping engagement, market intelligence study, technology assessment, and competitive intelligence analysis. Also, the development of market forecast and opportunity model was done to recommend critical success factors for business expansion. Want to gain more insights into the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client tackle the rising challenges? Contact us here.

Business impact of the market growth mapping engagement for the additive manufacturing firm

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to able to sign new contracts with leading companies in the aerospace and automotive market. Besides, the company was able to maximize its current revenue flow and realize savings of over €3.8 million.

Also, by leveraging Infiniti’s growth mapping solution, the client was able to:

Speed up the production process and take up new contracts of bulk orders

Maximize sales and current revenue flow with existing partners

Make bold changes in its business models, achieving long-term sustainable growth

Enhance efficiency across each stage of the design and manufacturing process

Want to know how our services can help additive manufacturing companies to streamline their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us