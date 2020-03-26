AM Best Places Credit Ratings of EmblemHealth, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of C+ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b-” of Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (HIP), HIP Insurance Company of New York, Group Health Incorporated (GHI) and ConnectiCare, Inc. (ConnectiCare) (Farmington, CT). All companies are subsidiaries of EmblemHealth, Inc. and domiciled in New York, NY, unless otherwise specified.

The under review status reflects the decline in statutory capital and surplus at the lead insurance company, HIP, in 2019 to below AM Best’s expectations. In 2016, the level of capital and surplus (i.e., statutory reserve) at HIP fell below its statutory requirement in 2016 and as a result, the company filed a plan of surplus restoration with the New York State Department of Financial Services. The plan calls for meeting and complying with a reduced statutory reserve requirement. AM Best notes that the capital and surplus of HIP exceeded the reduced reserve requirement at year-end 2019. The Credit Ratings (ratings) will remain under review while AM Best has further discussions with the company’s management team related to its capital plan. The ratings may be removed from under review with negative implications if AM Best believes that the capital plan is achievable and supportive of the current rating level. Negative rating action could occur if EmblemHealth fails to provide AM Best with a capital plan or if AM Best believes that the capital plan is insufficient for the current rating.

