Food Thickeners Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Ingredion and Darling Ingredients in the Food Thickeners Market | SpendEdge

The increase in the onset of dysphagia in aging adults is favoring the demand growth in the food thickeners market. Food thickeners slow the transit of fluids and food, providing more time to coordinate the swallowing process. This makes it functional to be used for patients suffering from dysphagia. The increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects posed by the consumption of artificial additives and ingredients is driving the global demand for clean label products. This is contributing to the spend momentum in the food thickeners market.

The Top Food Thickener Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Implementation of disruptive trade policies across the exporting countries will result in phases of fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as starch, wheat, and guar gum, used in the manufacturing of food thickeners. This will propel the manufacturing costs incurred by suppliers that will ultimately inflate the food thickeners market price. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top food thickener suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Ingredion- Buyers are advised to leverage the clean sheet cost modeling methodology which will help them to identify the cost drivers that will impact this supplier in the food thickeners market. This approach involves the use of modeling raw material and total conversion costs, which help indicate supplier overheads, profit, and manufacturing efficiency. It will help buyers to build more comprehensive and clearer RFQs along with the option of bundling services to save costs over the term of engagement.

Darling Ingredients- Buyers must ensure the provision of value-added services from this supplier which will widen the former’s opportunities to save costs. The undertaking of pilot projects that deliver unique taste, visual, and textual appeal, support with risk management tools that enable price stability and reduce operating costs via more predictability on costs of final product formulation, are some of the essential value-added services that this supplier is expected to facilitate the buyers with.

Kerry Group- While negotiating with this food thickener supplier, buyers are advised to adopt the volume-based pricing model. In this pricing model, the prices are fixed as per the contract clause. This pricing model protects buyers from price fluctuations. Buyers have the liberty to demand high discounts when the purchased quantity is high while suppliers tend to absorb any minimal price increase through strategic engagement.

