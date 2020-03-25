How Top Medical Devices Companies are Using Competitive Intelligence Solutions to Drive Positive Outcomes | Find Out in This Success Story

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive intelligence solution for a medical devices market client. This success story highlights how our competitive intelligence analysis helped the client to make more fully informed investment and commercial decisions in the volatile market.

Engagement Overview:

To gain a competitive advantage, a medical devices manufacturer based out of Canada, wanted to anticipate competitors’ activities, understand past market disruptions, and plan for future market opportunities and disruptions. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: The client wanted to understand product development and go-to-market strategies of their competitors

Objective 2: The medical devices market client wanted to assess the effectiveness of competitors market positioning

Our Approach:

To help the client tackle the market challenges and achieve their strategic objectives, the experts at Infiniti Research used a combination of research solutions including competitive intelligence engagement, customer intelligence study, and market monitoring analysis. The engagement also involved identifying the top medical devices companies in Canada based on the strength scorecards.

Business impact of the competitive intelligence solution for the medical devices market client:

Acquired a baseline understanding of the competitive landscape

Identified technologies and processes leveraged by their competitors to tackle security and operational risks in the industry

Met their immediate priorities and attained faster time to market

Reduced operational cost by 23%

