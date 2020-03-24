KBRA Releases The Bank Treasury Newsletter, Chart Deck, and Bank Talk: The After-Show

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases this month’s editions of the Newsletter, Chart Deck, and Bank Talk: The After-Show.

This month’s newsletter, Bank Treasurers Run on Toilet Paper, discusses the changed circumstances bank treasurers face in terms of the interest rate and economic environment, the home mortgage refi wave, as well as the industry capacity constraints that caused mortgage rates to jump this month while Treasury rates were falling. The newsletter also reviews the actions the Fed took to address the significant dislocations and volatility in the market, and comments on the potential challenges for bank lending posed by accounting rules, such as troubled debt restructurings and especially, the new current expected credit loss.

The March edition of the Bank Treasury Newsletter Chart Deck focuses on shadow banks and their participation in the capital markets. It also looks at retail savers and their participation through equity and money market funds, even as retail savings deposits continue to grow.

Finally, Ethan Heisler and Van Hesser, KBRA’s Chief Strategist, discuss negative rates in this month’s edition of Bank Talk: The After-Show. Titled Negative Rates and R*, Ethan and Van review the legislation enabling the Fed to pay interest on bank reserve deposits and why the Fed may not have to resort to negative rates to save the markets.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.