UBS Announces Redemption of Three ETNs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS Investment Bank today announced that it will redeem all of the outstanding securities in each of the series set forth in the following table (collectively, the "Affected Securities"):

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus supplement, for each of the Affected Securities, which are identified by their names.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the relevant prospectus supplement for the Affected Securities.

With respect to each series of Affected Securities, the Call Settlement Amount payable on the Call Settlement Date will be calculated as specified in the relevant prospectus supplement, as applicable, for the Affected Securities. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount to investors holding Affected Securities on the applicable Call Settlement Date.

The Call Settlement Amount for WTIU will equal the Current Principal Amount of WTIU on April 6, 2020, being the last Valuation Date in the five consecutive Index Business Days commencing March 31, 2020 and ending on April 6, 2020. The Call Settlement Amounts for EVIX and EXIV will equal the Closing Indicative Value of such securities, as applicable, on April 6, 2020.

Each series of Affected Securities will be delisted from the NYSE Arca exchange prior to the open of trading on the Call Settlement Date.

Holders of the Affected Securities may choose to continue to hold their securities until the Call Settlement Date or choose to sell or redeem their Affected Securities prior to the applicable Call Settlement Date, in accordance with the terms of the Affected Securities.

None of the other ETNs offered by UBS are affected by this announcement.

For more information regarding the redemption, including how the Call Settlement Amount will be determined, see the prospectus supplements relating to each of the Affected Securities. The prospectus supplements for the Affected Securities can be accessed on EDGAR, the SEC website, at www.sec.gov.

UBS does not intend to issue or register any additional Affected Securities. The market value of these securities may be influenced by, among other things, supply and demand for the Affected Securities. It is possible that the suspension of any further sales of the Affected Securities by UBS may influence the market value of the Affected Securities and the liquidity of the market for the Affected Securities, potentially leading to insufficient supply and causing the Affected Securities to trade at a premium above their closing or intraday indicative value. Any such premium may subsequently decrease at any time and for any reason without warning, resulting in financial loss to investors who paid this premium when they acquired their Affected Securities.

Investors who purchase the Affected Securities at any time prior to the Call Settlement Date for an amount that is greater than the applicable Call Settlement Amount that they will receive on the Call Settlement Date (including paying any premium to such Call Settlement Amounts, once these amounts have been determined) will suffer a loss on their investment. Furthermore, investors who sell the Affected Securities at any time prior to delisting for an amount that is less than the applicable Call Settlement Amount they would have received on the Call Settlement Date (including selling at any discount to such Call Settlement Amounts, once these amounts have been determined) will also suffer a loss. In either case, such losses could be significant. Investors will not receive any other compensation or amount for the loss of the investment opportunity of holding the Affected Securities.

About ETRACS

ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable product supplement and pricing supplement for the ETRACS ETN.

UBS AG has filed registration statements (including prospectuses and supplements thereto) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offerings of securities to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the relevant prospectuses, along with the applicable prospectus supplements to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the ETRACS. The applicable offering documents for each ETRACS may be obtained by clicking on the links above. You may also get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The securities related to the offerings are not deposit liabilities and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency of the United States, Switzerland or any other jurisdiction.

