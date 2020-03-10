CORRECTING and REPLACING Republic Airways Promotes Diversity in the Cockpit With Women in Aviation Scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--All instances of the scholarship recipient's name should be Lacey Needham (instead of Lacy Needham). The name is located in the subhead, the first paragraph, first sentence, and the second paragraph, third sentence.

REPUBLIC AIRWAYS PROMOTES DIVERSITY IN THE COCKPIT WITH WOMEN IN AVIATION SCHOLARSHIP

Middle Georgia State University flight student Lacey Needham is 6th recipient of the $5,000 award

Republic awarded its Opportunity Elevated Aviator Scholarship to Lacey Needham, a Certified Flight Instructor at Middle Georgia State University, last weekend at the Women in Aviation International (WAI) Conference in Orlando, Fla. This is the sixth consecutive year Republic has sponsored the $5,000 scholarship, which is intended to encourage and support female pilots to continue flight training and help expand workforce diversity.

“Less than 10 percent of U.S. airline pilots are female. This scholarship is a small way we are working to build on that percentage at Republic, making the career more diverse for our next generation of aviators,” said Valerie Penn, Republic’s Aviation Programs Lead. “Lacey is a great representation of our future pilot leaders.”

“I have had a love and passion for flying ever since I first stepped foot on an airplane as a little girl, and I am starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Needham said. “My dream is about to become reality, and I could not be more excited for it, but dreams can be expensive, especially as a pilot.”

To qualify for the Republic scholarship, Needham maintained a 3.0 GPA, is actively building flight hours, shows involvement in aviation-related leadership activities, demonstrates financial need, and shows a strong interest in working for Republic, as well as fulfills a list of requirements put in place by WAI. Needham also is an RJet Cadet, meaning she has secured a conditional job offer with the airline once she successfully completes her flight training and Air Transport Pilot license.

When asked how the scholarship will help her future career in aviation, Needham said: “To know that a respected company like Republic Airways wants to support me through my training as well as give back to its community is exactly why they are a remarkable company -- and one I hope to work for someday. This scholarship is monumental for helping me achieve my dreams of being an airline pilot, and I am so incredibly honored to be selected for this award.”

Needham accepted the award at the 31st Annual Women in Aviation International Conference held March 5-7. The conference, which attracts thousands of attendees from around the world, focuses on WAI’s mission of supporting and connecting women throughout the aviation industry.

