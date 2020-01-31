Sierra-Cedar to Sell Workday, Salesforce, and U.S. MuleSoft Practices to Accenture

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sierra-Cedar Group, Inc. today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell Sierra-Cedar, Inc.’s (“Sierra-Cedar”) Workday, Salesforce, and U.S. MuleSoft practices to Accenture. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Approximately 275 of Sierra-Cedar’s over 1,000 professionals will join Accenture upon closing, which is expected in early 2020. Sierra-Cedar's Indian subsidiary, Sierra-Cedar India Pvt. Ltd., will continue to operate its MuleSoft India practice, which is not part of the transaction and is unaffected.

“We are grateful for the tremendous contributions of our Workday, Salesforce, and MuleSoft consultants and leadership teams and are confident that Accenture will be a terrific partner for these practice areas moving forward,” said Cal Yonker, Chief Executive Officer of Sierra-Cedar.

Following the completion of the transaction, Sierra-Cedar will continue to be a dedicated technology partner to Oracle and AWS. Clients leveraging these services will continue to benefit from Sierra-Cedar’s experienced and dedicated consultants, industry expertise, and strong technology partnerships.

Mr. Yonker continued, “This transaction will provide Sierra-Cedar with an enhanced focus and the ability to make additional investment in key strategic growth drivers such as Oracle Cloud and AWS. As we embark on our next chapter, I am excited to continue working with our talented employees and maintaining our tight-knit culture as we deliver success for our clients.”

Sierra-Cedar will continue to be led by Mr. Yonker and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Sierra-Cedar

Sierra-Cedar helps organizations navigate their application and technology roadmaps, whether modernizing an existing portfolio or transitioning to emerging technologies. Our combination of industry knowledge, deep technology capabilities, breadth of service offerings, and a global delivery model translate into leading-practice solutions for your organization.