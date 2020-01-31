Wipro and Smart Energy Water (SEW) form global strategic alliance to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises

IRVINE, Calif. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Smart Energy Water (SEW), today announced a multi-year global strategic alliance. This partnership aims to develop and deliver joint solutions, which will accelerate digital transformation for enterprise clients in the utilities space globally.

Headquartered in California, SEW is a global energy and water cloud platform provider serving over 200 Utilities worldwide.

The joint offerings, built on SEW’s industry-leading digital Customer Experience (CX), Workforce Engagement, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) and Big data analytics platforms will deliver transformational benefits to both companies’ new and existing clients in this space. It will help enterprise customers adopt self-servicing capabilities, gain real-time analytics on peak load management, leakage and high-usage, and accordingly optimize workforce efficiency. It will further enable them to transform their operations for greater efficiency and customer centricity.

N.S. Bala, President and Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities & Construction, Wipro Limited said, “The Wipro-SEW partnership is key to our Utilities marketplace as clients seek to provide enhanced experience for their customers and workforce. We will leverage our rich industry expertise, domain-specific knowledge and SEW’s products with its analytics capabilities, to help fulfill the digital transformation agenda of our Utilities clients.”

“We are excited to engage with Wipro as our global strategic partner,” said Harman Sandhu, President, Smart Energy Water. “The Utilities industry worldwide is going through a major transformation in customer experience and operations. This partnership will help us gain access to Wipro’s proven expertise and implementation experience with leading global Utilities. It will support and accelerate delivery of SEW platforms to our customers.”

Wipro has invested over two decades assisting Electricity, Gas and Water Utilities across four continents, helping them bring about speedy and effective transformations. We are helping Utilities across the world build a more intelligent network that is resilient, flexible and dynamic to the proliferation of distributed energy resources (DER), electric vehicles, and advanced metering and sensors. We help Utilities harness and interpret their data to retain and grow customer revenue and ensure a more secure environment leveraging technology, analytics, and connected devices. With our proven industry expertise as leaders in driving customer experience and digital transformation initiatives, we are at the forefront in helping Utilities evolve towards digitization and innovation.

About Smart Energy Water

Smart Energy Water (SEW) is the #1 Global Energy and Water Cloud Platform that addresses the key challenges of energy efficiency and water conservation with core focus on Digital Customer Experience, Mobile Workforce Engagement, and Smart Analytics in the energy and utility industry. With proven industry expertise, SEW partners with global energy and water utilities in their digital transformation journey to create a smart and sustainable environment. To learn more about Smart Energy Water, visit www.SmartEnergyWater.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.