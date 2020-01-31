Electric Vehicle Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Tesla and Volkswagen AG in the Electric Vehicle Market | SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global electric vehicle market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 200 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Installation and improvement in the maintenance of battery charging stations across the global infrastructure will be the chief spend growth driver as it will improve the feasibility of using a vehicle that runs on electricity.

In APAC, factors like the exploration of novel ways to use this vehicle type for sustainable environmental, economic, and social progress and the increase in the installation and maintenance of charging stations will drive demand growth in the electric vehicle market. Tax credits offered by government and lesser stringency of regulations pertaining to climate and CO₂ emissions will promote sales in the electric vehicles market in the US.

The Top Electric Vehicle Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

An expected rise in the price of lithium-ion batteries that are used to charge the power grids of this vehicle will increase the manufacturing costs borne by suppliers. This will compel them to increase the price of the finished product to redeem their profit margins which will significantly propel the buyer’s procurement spend. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top electric vehicle suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market.

Tesla Inc – Buyers are advised to assess this supplier’s facilities and its operational capabilities to provide products of superior quality with cost control measures in place, such as setting performance targets for the management, resource use targets, elimination of unproductive activities, variance analysis for capacity, volume, and price. This supplier is known to provide lower OPEX even for units with high CAPEX.

Volkswagen AG- It is prudent of buyers to engage with this supplier over a unit-based pricing model that effectively reduces buyer’s management efforts associated with benchmarking prices. This model enables buyers to easily compare prices based on per-unit costs.

Hyundai Motor- Partnership with local manufacturers helps global suppliers to draw upon the demand of another nation, develop EV models that draw on the synergies of both the parties, and stay abreast of the regional regulations that govern driving style, the form factor, wheel type, and others. Engagement with such a supplier will allow buyers to procure a vehicle that is designed by the best of the experts from various nations.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Electric vehicle market spend segmentation by region

Electric vehicle supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for electric vehicle suppliers

Electric vehicle suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the electric vehicle market

Electric vehicle pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the electric vehicle market

