Big Data as a Service Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Amazon and Oracle in the Big Data as a Service Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Big Data as a Service Market - Procurement Intelligence Report.

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Big Data as a Service Market - Procurement Intelligence Report.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global big data as a service market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of nearly USD 20 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 119-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Big Data as a Service Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

The extensive adoption of IoT by buyers in the manufacturing and healthcare industries that are generating large volumes of data will serve as one of the chief spend growth drivers in the big data as a service market. Buyers are integrating hybrid cloud solutions in their business operations to safeguard the confidential and security-sensitive business data. This will further contribute to the demand growth in the big data as a service market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Big Data as a Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Big data as a service providers are accounting for a major expense on hardware infrastructure that is required to provide BDaaS. This will cast an inflationary impact on the buyer’s procurement expense in this market. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top big data as a service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market.

Amazon- Amazon is among those service providers who have their own data centers. This ownership decreases Amazon’s reliance on third-party data center companies for its infrastructure needs and thereby limits the scopes of its OPEX inflation.

Oracle- Buyers are advised to examine this service provider’s capability for data protection. Developing a strong understanding of the potential vulnerabilities of service providers can help buyers to limit their potential losses and gives them the bargaining power to demand more robust measures in the SLA.

SAP- The cloud computing needs of buyers can vary depending on the industry in which they operate. This makes it imperative for buyers to assess the expertise of this service provider in terms of security, compliance, and governance need that are specific to the buyer’s industry.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the big data as a service market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Big data as a service market spend segmentation by region

Big data as a service supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for big data as a service providers

Big data as a service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the big data as a service market

Big data as a service pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the big data as a service market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal