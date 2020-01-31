MRO Market Procurement Intelligence Report | SpendEdge Forecasts over USD 130 Billion Spend Growth in the MRO Market

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global MRO Market - Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global MRO market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 130 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

The recent increase in air travel is necessitating an increase in the production lines at the manufacturer’s premises. This is creating a subsequent requirement for maintenance and repair services at the manufacturer’s premises. A majority of the end-user industries are posting strong financial growth which is increasing the prospects of spend growth in the global MRO market.

The extensive adoption of technologies such as 3D printers, scanner, and e-Procurement by MRO service providers are enabling them to reduce their response time. This is promoting their acceptability among buyers and is driving spend growth in the MRO market in North America. Meanwhile, in APAC, the concentration of manufacturing units and service providers offering a wide range of value-added services, including VMI, deadstock management, demand forecasting, and performance analytics are driving spend momentum in the MRO market in APAC.

Insights into the market price trends

Manpower plays a key role in the execution maintenance and repair services. The lack of availability of the same is forcing service providers to increase compensations to retain and hire a skilled workforce, which in turn is propelling their OPEX.





While automating production processes is reducing the chances of production errors and is enhancing TAT, it is making significant additions to service providers’ R&D expenses. This is eventually casting an inflationary impact on the service charge in the MRO market.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

Buyers are advised to collaborate with MRO service providers with strong VMI capabilities. This will result in the optimization of inventories and reduce excess overhead and freight costs.





It is imperative for buyers to collaborate with service providers to gain better transparency on their MRO spend which will help them identify potential areas to save costs. This will also result in buyers having higher bargaining power over service providers during the negotiation phase, thus helping them achieve discounts.

Some of the top MRO service providers enlisted in this report

This MRO market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top service providers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Sonepar

Ferguson Plc

Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

W.W. Grainger Inc.

WESCO International Inc.

Rexel

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

MRO market spend segmentation by region

MRO supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for MRO service providers

MRO service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the MRO market

MRO pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the MRO market

About SpendEdge:

