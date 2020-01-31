GAN Announces New Simulated Gaming Client: The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAN plc (“GAN” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, has agreed to supply its Simulated Gaming software to the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe (the “Client”), with new services anticipated to launch to customers in H1 2020.

The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe owns and operates the Snoqualmie Casino located in Snoqualmie, Washington, about 25 miles east of Seattle. The casino features a 51,000-square-foot gaming floor, offering 54 classic table games and 1,700 slot machines, and is a sponsor and branding partner of the Seattle Seahawks, its local NFL team. The agreement with GAN will enable the Client to provide an expanded suite of online gaming and services throughout the region and beyond.

The agreement also provides GAN with the opportunity to supply Sports wagering to the Snoqualmie tribe should enabling legislation and corresponding regulatory approvals come to pass in the State of Washington. There currently are multiple bills allowing Sports wagering in the Washington state legislature.

The Client is the 16th U.S. casino operator to license GAN’s specialist software, which permits patrons to link reward cards to their online Simulated Gaming account and receive reward points automatically triggered by the patrons’ diverse online activities. It is the seventh major Native American casino operator in the United States to select GAN as its online gaming software service provider since the launch of Simulated Gaming in 2014.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN commented:

“We are pleased to partner with the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe in bringing Seattle’s Closest Casino online with our Simulated Gaming solution. The Washington gaming industry is a nearly $2 billion market with the majority of casinos concentrated in the Seattle-Tacoma region. We look forward to supporting the Snoqualmie Tribe in engaging and growing their audience as we work to solidify GAN’s market position as the leading B2B enterprise software solution provider to U.S. land-based casinos.”

Stanford Le, Interim CEO and President at Snoqualmie Casino, commented:

“We were particularly interested in this partnership with GAN because of their professionalism and product quality. The Simulated Gaming model integrates well with our on-property rewards program and will serve as a valuable vehicle to provide our patrons with another entertainment outlet.”

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions (“SaaS”) to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.