Microchip and Arrow Electronics Announce Collaboration on Edge IoT Security

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) announced an engineering services collaboration to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.

According to NIST,1 cybersecurity and privacy risks for IoT devices can be thought of in terms of three high-level risk mitigation goals, including protecting: device security, data security, and individuals’ privacy. Arrow will augment Microchip’s smart, connected, secure portfolio with engineering services so that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can decrease their time to market and meet requirements in recent government legislation2 and NIST IoT security guidelines3.

“ Technology, pervasively, is embedded in everything. Every industry and every system are being fundamentally shaped by connected edge technology — it is happening in our homes, our work and our factories,” said Mitch Little, senior vice president of worldwide client engagement at Microchip Technology. “ These intelligent edge systems are running fundamental and critical executions, and they must be secure.”

Microchip’s range of secure product features span secure root of trust, secured communication, crypto authentication, certificate management, cloud provisioning, data security, encryption services, secure boot and IP protection.

“ OEMs are embracing engineering service collaboration so that they can augment internal work teams to tackle new technology integration and reduce risk in areas of certification and compliance,” said David West, senior vice president at Arrow. “ Edge device and edge compute applications and systems must now be secured from the sensory layer all the way to the enterprise.”

The first secure end-to-end platform resulting from this collaboration is the Shield96. This platform enables OEMs to have the needed security foundation integrated into the reference design.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 200,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2018 sales of $30 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.