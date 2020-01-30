Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer Select Stats Perform as Exclusive Global Data Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Soccer (MLS) and U.S. Soccer today announced an exclusive official data deal with Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data.

Stats Perform will leverage its unique combination of the most trusted and granular sports data and advanced AI capabilities to create superior fan, spectator and bettor experiences for men's and women's soccer competitions in the United States through Stats Perform’s RunningBall, Opta and Integrity services.

“We’re delighted to announce we have been chosen as the exclusive global data partner for MLS and U.S. Soccer,” said Alex Rice, Chief Rights Officer at Stats Perform. “As a trusted partner of MLS for over 10 years and U.S. Soccer for three years, we look forward to delivering the highest quality data to create the best experiences for fans and bettors, while continuing to support the growth of soccer in North America.”

The agreement facilitated by Soccer United Marketing (SUM), U.S. Soccer’s partner for more than 15 years, grants Stats Perform the right to exclusively collect, analyze and distribute official ultrafast data and player data to global broadcast, media, betting and professional teams for all MLS, U.S. Open Cup and Men’s and Women’s National Team matches. For the first time, MLS and U.S. Soccer will also offer an official ultrafast data feed optimized for sports betting operators from all MLS, and select U.S. National Team and U.S. Open Cup matches.

The introduction of data and AI capabilities will help raise the profile of soccer in the United States and increase fan engagement, bringing fans closer to games, teams and players across MLS, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT), U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), and the U.S. Open Cup.

For the first time MLS and U.S. Soccer will also offer an official ultrafast data feed optimized for sports betting operators.

“Soccer United Marketing is proud to facilitate the execution of this expansive, long-term partnership between Stats Perform, MLS and U.S. Soccer,” said Chris Schlosser, SVP, Media. “We are excited to partner with Stats Perform to create MLS and U.S. Soccer’s first official data feed optimized for Sports Betting. As the betting landscape continues to evolve, it is important that quality and accurate data are available to power sports betting experiences and Stats Perform is a proven global leader in the creation of soccer betting data feeds."

The partnership also increases data coverage to over 3,000 U.S. Soccer Development Academy matches, which unlocks data-driven talent identification processes for the Federation and clubs, furthering U.S. Soccer’s strategic approach to improving player development.

“The partnership with Stats Perform further represents U.S. Soccer’s commitment to using data and technology to grow the game domestically,” said U.S. Soccer Director of Analytics and Research Ross Moses. “Data quality and coverage are central to our objectives to win and grow the fanbase, and Stats Perform has shown to be a leader in the space. With coverage of not only the senior national teams but also youth and club competitions like the U.S. Open Cup, we continue to push ourselves to find competitive advantages on the field and build our connection with fans off it.”

The Stats Perform Integrity Unit, which works with rights holders and the industry to protect competitions from corruption, will support MLS and U.S. Soccer in their innovative approach to preventing match manipulation and betting fraud through education, 24/7 global monitoring and intelligence, and performance analysis.

Stats Perform’s work with leagues around the world has proven consistent and accurate data plays an essential role in developing players and teams, driving new levels of attention and interest from media, brands, fans, fantasy and betting.

MLS and U.S. Soccer selecting Stats Perform demonstrates a desire to bring consistency across all levels of its competitions and provide both teams and fans with the best quality data and data-powered content.

About Stats Perform:

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer – celebrating its 25th Season in 2020 – features 26 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, in addition to future expansion teams in Austin, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Charlotte. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

About U.S. Soccer:

Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the growth of the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As U.S. Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, U.S. Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

About SUM

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of MLS, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization and marketing execution of the region’s soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to MLS, the U.S. Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (U.S. market), and Concacaf Properties (Gold Cup).